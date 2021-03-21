An indigenous men’s support group is banding together to place red ribbons on the Maryland Bridge Sunday, in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited individuals (MMIWG2S).

The group Healing Together aims to replace ribbons taken down disrespectfully from the bridge, according to group co-founder Johnathan Henderson.

The tying of red ribbons to bridges began as a grassroots campaign several years ago in Winnipeg to raise awareness on the issue of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls. Each ribbon represents an Indigenous woman who has lost her life, or one who is still missing. The campaign was not limited to Winnipeg, with bridges in Thompson, Brandon, Portage la Prairie and even communities in the United States all bearing the tell-tale red cloth memorial.

“It’s important that we partake and participate and bring awareness to this movement of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls,” said Henderson.

Overcoming toxic masculinity is important to the men’s group, and part of that, according to Henderson, is supporting and honouring the women in their lives.

Henderson said many of the ribbons taken from the Maryland Bridge were found and these will be collected and re-tied to the bridge. The ribbons, he said, signify a lot to many people and having them disrespected was hurtful.

“We don’t want to focus on that part,” said Henderson. “We will pray for them, too, and hopefully they find the education and awareness so that they are respectful for stuff like this.”