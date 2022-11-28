Indigenous mural unveiled inside London Catholic school

In a ceremony that included traditional dance, an Indigenous mural was unveiled at a London Catholic elementary school Monday.

The mural covers two sections of a second-floor hallway at Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School.

Commissioned by the board, the mural was created by artist Nancy Deleary of Chippewa of the Thames First Nation.

She said it depicts an image taken from a traditional bandolier bag dating back to the 1800s.

At the mural’s centre is a bear surrounded by Thunderbirds and images of maple syrup harvesting. All combine to represent the arrival of spring.

Originally created with beadwork, Deleary hopes the art will teach children about cultural acceptance and change.

“Learning about our other cultures is important so then we can share all the good things and create a better world,” she explained to CTV News London.

Deleary said creating the mural is the latest step in her personal journey to regain her culture.