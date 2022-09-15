Indigenous outdoor classroom unveiled at Winnipeg high school

Four years in the making, an Indigenous outdoor classroom has been unveiled at a Winnipeg high school.

A ceremony held at Oak Park High School officially opened the school’s Indigenous outdoor classroom. The space is designed to allow authentic teaching and is a part of the community's journey towards reconciliation.

The classroom's creation stemmed from a call of students to engage more with Indigenous practices, traditions, and teachings.

"At one time the school would not allow us to smudge inside, and the students went to admin and said that's wrong," said Darren Klapak, a teacher at the school.

He said the then administration championed that cause which led to the division changing the policy.

"That just snowballed into us looking for how can we honour Indigenous culture and how can we make it more visible at the school," Klapak said. "That's where this idea of the outdoor classroom was born."

The classroom incorporates Indigenous practices, and includes the perspectives of elders and knowledge keepers within its curriculum.

A central feature of the outdoor classroom is a Bison rubbing stone. Bison that roamed in the area used these to rid themselves of their winter coat, and to scratch bug bites in the summer. There is also an oxcart wheel honouring Métis people.

The classroom is open to the entire school, and will also be used for community gatherings.