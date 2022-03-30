Indigenous-owned travel agency officially launched in Winnipeg

A new travel agency that is entirely Indigenous-owned is officially up and running.

Indigeno Travel formally launched during a ceremony Wednesday morning at its Winnipeg headquarters. The company, a partnership with Treaty One Development Corporation, Great Canadian Travel, and Continental Travel Group, will create travel and tourism career opportunities and revenue for Indigenous people across Canada.

“I really loved the concept, the idea of what that would mean for Indigenous people here in this country,” said Chief Dennis Meeches of Long Plain First Nation. “I believe there are a lot of opportunities for all our people, Indigenous, non-Indigenous that we work with, to create such a company.

The company is for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to use.

“No matter where you are, or where you’re going, Indigeno is for all of us,” said Charlene Phillips, part-owner of Indigeno.

In addition to helping book travel, the company is also working to develop Indigenous tourism experiences across Canada.

“With our connections around the world, we could send Indigenous tourism experiences to over 7,000 agents and agencies all around the world,” said Chris Maxfield, one of the founders of Indigeno “So our goal, our challenge, is to develop those, get them what we call export ready to go, and bring the world to Canada.”

The company said its development will also help facilitate the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 92nd Call to Action, with regards to reconciliation through business.