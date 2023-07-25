Indigenous P.E.I. store celebrates official opening

It was a full house for the official opening on the Indigenous P.E.I. store in Charlottetown on Monday.

The mission of the space is threefold: To help artisans build their businesses, to direct tourists to Indigenous tourist experiences, and to share knowledge on Mi’kmaq life and history on Prince Edward Island.

“All of this displayed here, the work that’s being done now, by contemporary, today, artisans who are learning the techniques of our ancestors and bringing them back to life,” said Darlene Bernard, Chief of Lennox Island First Nation. “It’s just very heartwarming.”

It’s the first time the city has had an all-Indigenous art store.

The work of more than 20 Indigenous artists, of diverse styles and skill levels, are represented here.

‘Young artisans, who are just starting out. They don’t necessarily have the means to start up a website. To have all of the payments methods available,” said Jenene Wooldridge, an author featured at the store. “This is a one-stop shop for all of that to be found.”

This place can serve as a launch pad for an artisan who wants to make their traditional trade into their livelihood.

It also gives a chance to get a real look at Indigenous culture for those who might not otherwise be exposed to it.

“A lot of people are walking through the city, and so we now have a place that represents, not only the Mi’kmaq people on this island, but the Indigenous population, and that’s really what it’s all about,” said Jamie Thomas, chair of Indigenous Tourism Association of PEI.

It serves as a springboard into further exploration of island Mi’kmaq, with artisans creating a place where you can find an authentic look at traditional Mi’kmaq culture.