Indigenous photographer launches photo initiative in Waterloo

The founder of the K-W Land Back Camp is looking to connect the stories of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to the land they live on with their new initiative.

Photographer and activist Shawn Johnston has launched the “On the Land” photo initiative in hopes of continuing the conversation around truth and reconciliation.

“I wanted to use this as an opportunity for folks to take the time to think about where they are, where are they placed right now, what does it mean to stand on this land, and do you know whose land you stand on?” they said.

The project is a collaboration between Johnston and Create Waterloo.

After delays due to the pandemic, the photo initiative was installed near the entrance of the Waterloo Geotime Trail near Wilmot Line and Columbia Street.

“Just getting excited to finally show these pictures, and at the same time being mindful about working with the subjects in the picture, but also at the same time being able to create space with them where they can actually share their stories with the public,” said Johnston.

The photo initiative is interactive through the use of QR codes. It can be accessed by scanning the codes, which will open up a website that asks each person involved what it means or what it has meant to live on this Indigenous territory.

“That’s the whole reason why we started Land Back Camp here,” said Johnston. “We want the community to think about whose land they’re on.”

The photo initiative will be on display until the beginning of September.