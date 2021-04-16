Indigenous Services minister commends Prince Albert COVID-19 vaccine efforts

Canada’s Indigenous Services minister is praising the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) and the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s partnership on a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

In a news conference on Friday, Marc Miller said they’re “working hard to get vaccines into the arms of people in Prince Albert.”

Miller added that the clinic is also offering cultural services, including smudging and Cree and Dene translations. Transportation is also available upon request.

The PAGC’s on-reserve clinic opened on Apr. 1 at the Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre.

It’s available to everyone, Indigenous or non-Indigenous, who wishes to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines are distributed according to the health authority’s guidelines.