Indigenous students in the north train for the jobs of the future

The world of software testing is low on employees, and one Sault-based business is aiming to fill those roles with Indigenous workers.

PLATO Testing is in the midst of training its fourth cohort and will now have those costs covered by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

A group of 15 mostly Indigenous students are wrapping up their first month of learning at PLATO, aiming to become software testers.

"We focus on Indigenous talent and bringing them into technology,” said PLATO’s Keith McIntosh.

“I think that's important for where we are as a country, but as an industry point of view, the more the merrier."

The group will learn together for the next five months, with a job opportunity at the Indigenous-owned company guaranteed.

"I wish more people would find out about this place,” said trainee Whitney Finlayson.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to be. This definitely hasn't been on my far horizons, but now it is on my horizon. That's something that's awesome."

"It just kind of feels nice to know that I have those opportunities and they continue to progress day to day and year to year," added another trainee, Michael Kyle.

COST OF LIVING

PLATO covers the cost of living for the five months for trainees. More recently, the OLG, sponsored the latest cohort. The company will also provide employment for the 15 people being trained.

"We have a number of testers at OLG,” said Greg Brown from the OLG.

“They're testing lottery products, they're testing our online and digital games. We deploy all kinds of people to test the products that we deliver to the consumer."

After the latest group of trainees finishes, PLATO will have 40 employees. Company officials said that with 15 junior testers on the way, they will need to hire at least that many senior testers.