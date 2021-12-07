Indigenous students overrepresented in Winnipeg School Division suspensions: report

A new report outlining the number of school suspensions in the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) shows an over-representation of Indigenous students being suspended.

According to the report released by the WSD on Tuesday, during a three-year period between 2016 and 2019, 820 students across the entire devision were suspended – this makes up less than three per cent of the enrolled students.

"The report clearly shows that there is an over-representation of Indigenous students even among the small percentage of total students who are suspended," Betty Edel, chair of the WSD Board of Trustees, said in a news release.

While fewer than 27 per cent of enrolled students self-identified as being Indigenous, the report found Indigenous students accounted for about 55 per cent of the suspensions.

The school division said it is engaging with elders and community partners to restore relationships and address suspensions.

"Student Support Teams will use the Circle of Courage model when working with students, which includes the four aspects: generosity, belonging, mastery and independence," the division said in a release.

"Other steps include enhancing partnerships and collaborating with mental health community agencies, developing connections within WSD between Newcomer and Indigenous Support Teams, Student Services and Curriculum, and professional development and training in restorative practices."

OTHER FINDINGS FROM THE REPORT

The report said the most common reasons for suspensions include weapons, physical or verbal assault on staff or students, and misconduct.

It found students who are suspended for a longer time have a higher likelihood of failing or withdrawing. Of the students who were suspended for up to five days, 51 per cent passed, 27 per cent withdrew and 22 per cent failed.

Of the students who were suspended between 20 and 30 days, only 22 per cent passed, while 41 per cent failed and 37 per cent withdrew.

The report did point out that suspensions over five days accounted for only three per cent of the suspensions, and those students who were given longer suspensions were often repeat offenders.

You can read the report here: