Indigenous teen wins youth division of international entrepreneurial competition

A set of Saskatchewan sisters is making waves in the business world with a jewelry venture inspired by their Hawaiian heritage.

Ohana Made Designs was started by the LaFontaine sisters in April. The small business recently won the youth division of Pow Wow Pitch, an Indigenous entrepreneurial competition.

Telia and her sisters Lanea and Kalea, who are of Hawaiian and Métis ancestry started the business because they wanted to help their family in a time of need.

Telia and her siblings making rings. Ohana makes personalized jewelry from requests they get online.(Supplied: Telia LaFontaine)

“Our dad was diagnosed with a disease that restricted him from doing things that he used to be able to do,” said 15-year-old Telia. “We just wanted a way to help our family and in future help others.”

Though Telia won the youth division, she’s also in contention to win the overall competition. Originally up against 1,600 applicants, Telia’s business has made it to the final 25 in the main competition. She’s humble about her chances of winning the first-place prize of a $25,000 investment.

She said she’s just thankful for the opportunity the competition has given her.

“I’m going to be grateful for whatever happens,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m going to win, obviously I hope I do, but I’m just overall grateful for Pow Wow Pitch. They provided me with mentors and training and they’ve helped me grow my business more than it used to be.”

In addition to her business, Telia volunteers with CityKidz , which supports children in need. Telia says that service is a very rewarding practice and she loves doing it.

“Service is something I love because I love seeing others smile. It makes me smile when I’m able to help someone else.”

Telia and her siblings also entertain seniors with hula dancing shows and card writing campaigns. Her mother, Liu LaFontaine, says that these acts of service are just their family’s way of giving back.

“As a family, we’ve been the recipients of service, given to us by other people,” she said. “And so, we know the importance of serving and giving back and I really enjoy teaching my children that there are opportunities out there in our own city that they can find to do service. And actually, its something we look forward to. It brings us joy.”

Liu’s immensely proud of her children and everything they’ve achieved with their business and their efforts in the community.

Telia and her mother, Liu. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

“I am thrilled when my children get out there and do what makes them happy, especially when they help others,” Liu said. “And I always feel like when they’re able to do that. They have the confidence, they have the good self esteem and they know that, they can then go out and help others.”

She knows that Telia will be an inspiration to those around her.

“And she will be an example to her siblings, but also she has been a good example to other youth,” she said. “I think with this opportunity, especially with Pow Wow Pitch, she’s been looking for ways to share her experience with others so that they know that there are opportunities for them as well.”

For now, Telia is happy to continue her volunteering and hopes to grow her business in the long-term using the mentoring she received during the competition.

“We’re definitely thinking long term,” she said. “Business is something I’ve gained a passion for, its something that I love to do.”

Telia will make her final pitch for Pow Wow Pitch on Oct. 12. The winner of the competition is set to be announced on Oct. 20.