Indigenous Tourism Ontario hosts workshops in the Sault

Ahead of National Truth & Reconciliation Day, Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig (SKG) in Sault Ste. Marie is hosting a series of workshops on Indigenous tourism.

The workshops, organized by Indigenous Tourism Ontario, focus on tourism serving as a catalyst for cultural preservation and economic growth.

"We partnered last year with the Truth & Reconciliation gathering and again this year," said SKG Director Dianne Roach.

"(It) really promotes Indigenous culture and education and tourism. We know that that's a high market in this area."

Members of several First Nation communities are taking part in the workshops, where they will also be learning about service excellence and how to build relationships with visitors to their communities.

Meantime, a number of events are planned this weekend for National Truth & Reconciliation Day, including tours of the former Shingwauk Residential School, which is now Algoma University.