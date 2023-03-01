Indigenous university hoping to resolve dispute with landlord

It was less than a week ago that Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig (SKG) hosted a ceremony commemorating the signing of a new agreement with Algoma University. But now, the Indigenous post-secondary institute in Sault Ste. Marie is fighting an eviction notice from its landlord – the Shingwauk Education Trust (SET).

Dianne Roach, director of operations at SKG, said SET is claiming that SKG has allowed its building to fall into a state of disrepair. Roach told CTV News that the allegation is false.

“The building had flaws when we moved into it,” she said.

“It didn’t have the proper HVAC system, we were in our offices with space heaters, the roof was leaking, we’ve spent thousands of dollars over the years in repairs and maintenance.”

Roach said that despite the maintenance issues, there are no health and safety concerns.

“If there was a reason for the eviction, you would think that it would be related to the safety and security of the people in the building,” said Roach.

“We would never place any student or our staff in harms way if we felt there was any type of safety issues.”

SKG and SET appeared in court this week, but the case was adjourned to March 16. In the meantime, Roach said SKG is hoping this dispute can be resolved out of court.

“Meet in ceremony, have our elders present, have our medicines in the centre of the table, and just have a conversation,” said Roach.

“There are some grave misunderstandings that are happening, and it’s only because we haven’t spoken at the same table.”

Roach said there’s no reason for SKG students to be concerned and that plans for SKG to become a stand-alone university have not changed. Garden River First Nation Chief Andy Rickard, who is the Board Chair of the Shingwauk Education Trust, was not available for comment.