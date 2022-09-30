Indigenous university officially opens in Sault Ste. Marie

The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation served as the backdrop for the grand opening of Sault Ste. Marie’s Indigenous university and teaching lodge.

Staff, elders and other local dignitaries gathered Friday morning for the official ribbon cutting ceremony at Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig (SKG).

It’s one of nine Indigenous post-secondary institutions in the province and offers degree programs in Anishinaabe culture and language.

"Hosting the grand opening on a day that is meaningful about what happened when our children went to educational systems, educational schools that weren’t our own, versus today, when we can finally open our doors and say 'we’re here and present' to educate our learners in a way that’s relevant," said Lauren Doxtater, the director of academics at SKG.

Batchewana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers, who serves on the school’s board of directors, said the grand opening of the post-secondary school was a long time coming.

"It’s the culmination of darn near a couple hundred years of effort," Sayers said.

"Finally, we have our teaching lodge. Where we can teach our people our world view through our lens through an accrediting process that’s going to be really sensitive, really reflective or who we are as a people."

On truth and reconciliation, Chief Sayers said there is still more work to be done, while acknowledging some progress has been made.

"I appreciate the national statutory holiday," he said.

"I would hope all the provinces adopt that and that all of them really encourage and promote the actual reconciliation that we need."

Across the street at Algoma University, a plaque commemorating Shingwauk Hall -- a former residential school -- is being replaced with something that is more historically accurate.

The old plaque was erected in 1977 and did not elaborate on the purpose of residential schools, nor did it detail the experiences of the students.

Two plaques will now stand in its place, with inscriptions in Anishinaabemowin, Swampy Cree, English and French. The plaques were unveiled in what turned out to be an emotional ceremony, with residential school survivors in attendance.

"In terms of reconciliation, things have to be put back that was taken away," said Jackie Fletcher, of the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association.

"And I see this as being a start."

The plaques come as the result of a partnership between the Children of Shingwauk, Algoma University, and the Ontario Heritage Trust.

YOU ARE NOT ALONE

The ongoing intergenerational trauma caused by the residential school system can cause distress for some Indigenous people. If you or someone you know is struggling, help and support is available. Find more information here.