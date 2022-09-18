Indigenous youth and GSPS partner up to help build better relationships

The second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched in Sudbury in June, and wrapped up Friday afternoon.

It’s a mentorship program that aims at building positive relationships between Indigenous youth and the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

Throughout the summer, the youth learned all about traditional Anishnawbek values through the Seven Grandfather Teachings, they had the opportunity to participate in a moose hunt as well as other activities.

“The whole idea is to give them knowledge and hopefully it helps them see that they can do anything they put their mind to and empower them to realize that the unfortunate situation that they’re currently in, is not going to be forever,” said Const. Darrell Rivers, Indigenous liaison officer.

The program is a partnership with Niijaansinaanik Child and Family Services, Nogdawindamin Family & Community Services, Kina Gbehzgomi Child and Family Services, Children’s Aid Society, Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry just to name a few.

Eight youth within the child welfare agencies participated.

Some of the individuals told CTV News they learned a lot and have a better relationship with the local police officers.

“It was pretty good being part of the moose program. I got a lot of opportunities. When i was little, I never really got the opportunity to practice my culture; but it’s nice that kids in care actually have the opportunity to practice it,” said Brandon, one of the participants.

“I realized not all cops are bad. Before, I didn’t have a good opinion about them but now that I got the opportunity to learn about them.”

Greater Sudbury Police said they are hoping to make this an annual event for years to come.