Indigenous youth attend hockey school with local legends in the Sault

Garden River First Nation's most famous hockey family returned home this weekend.

Ted Nolan, former NHL Head Coach, and his two sons Brandon and Jordan are holding a hockey camp this weekend at the John Rhodes Community Centre.

The ‘3 Nolans’ hockey schools first began in 2013, and the trio now travel Canada teaching kids hockey skills, but most importantly, work ethic.

Jordan Nolan has three Stanley Cup Rings from his time with the LA Kings and St. Louis Blues.

He remains convinced that these camps focus more on skills that will help kids if hockey doesn't pan out.

"We aren't trying to create the next Ethan Bear or Jordan Nolan. We just want these kids to have a good work ethic. They can do what they want to do... if they want to be doctors or lawyers that's great too," said Jordan.

The weekend's event has 85 young Indigenous and Métis participants.

Among those in attendance was 15-year old Nolan Wilding from Batchawana Bay First Nation.

He couldn't pass up the opportunity to bend the ear of the 1997 NHL Coach of the Year.

"It was amazing, just getting his advice on my hockey career. I was basically just asking like what do you think I should do this year, based on how you saw me out here, like what do you think. And just picking his brain about hockey," said Wilding.

Courtney Lasage grew up down the road from the Nolans in Garden River First Nation.

When the opportunity came to have her sons learn from the trio with over 1500 games of pro hockey experience, it was an easy choice.

"To have Stanley Cup Champions come in here and give a few pointers. And maybe you know, if they just effect one kids life then that's all it takes," said Lasage.

For Jordan Nolan, who now resides in St. Catharines, the hockey camp also served as a great reason to take a walk down memory lane.

"It's really just nice to come back home and see family and friends, and take it all in. These kids you know are all from the same communities as us. For us to come share our story, and show them what it takes to make it to the next level, it’s great," added Jordan.