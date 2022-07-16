Indigenous youth graduate from RCMP training program

A group of young Indigenous people completed a first step toward a career in the RCMP on Friday. They were part of a three week pre-cadet training program and now most are eager to sign up.

They went through a much abbreviated version of the regular cadet training program, living in the dorms and learning police skills and teamwork.

“I have always wanted to be an RCMP because since I was little it has always been my dream and I wanted to see it as Indigenous people,” said Haley Littletent from Kawacatoose First Nation.

“I know there has been bad history with RCMP and Indigenous people and coming here I too have strong feelings, some negative feelings towards it but after really experiencing what it’s like here and the changes that they are making,” said Saskatoon resident Jaiden Moise.

The program has been running every year or two since the 1990s. It is how Cpl. Maureen Greyeyes-Brant got her start. The program co-ordinator has been in the force for just over 21 years.

“I love the opportunity to be able to come back and mentor the candidates,” she said.

The students graduated with certificates of completion as proud parents looked on.

“A big accomplishment for her and we support her in anything she wants to do. It’s been hard being away from home,” said Deana Littletent, Haley’s mother.

“Our family, we always keep our tradition and our culture alive and our language and I’m very proud of her,” said Harold Littletent, Haley’s father.

“The program left a positive impression on the participants. Virtually all of them plan to return soon as RCMP recruits.