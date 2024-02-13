Indigenous youth the focus of RCMP leadership workshop

Indigenous youth from across the country have been selected for this years’ RCMP youth leadership workshop.

The workshop, which is held from Feb. 12 to 17, is being hosted at the RCMP Academy, Depot Division in Regina.

The theme of the workshop is “YOUnique,” meant to explore and celebrate unique identities within the participants.

Throughout the six day workshop, the youth will brainstorm and create action plans to help improve their home communities and make them a safer place.

“These young people come up with ideas on their own to address issues that are really important to them and they teach us,” said Serge Landry, a Nova Scotia RCMP officer.

The youth will also participate in cultural activities as well as hear from Indigenous presenters.

It is an opportune moment for everyone involved to discuss steps towards reconciliation.

“It’s essential we do programs like this. Things like this are important to strengthen those relationships and rebuild those relationships,” said Tessa Duc, the senior youth outreach worker of National Youth Services.

Jayla Whyte is a youth from Khanawake Territory in Quebec. She has started an action plan to help youth in her community expand their job prospects.

“I want to expose the kids to a variety of jobs and the possibilities of the future,” she said.

“It’s really all about helping the kids realize they can become whatever they want to be and anything they set their mind to, it’s possible.”

Organizers hope the youth take away tools to become leaders in their communities, as well as a positive relationship with law enforcement.