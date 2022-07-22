Indigo opening 'large-format' store in Ottawa's Rideau Centre this fall
Indigo will open a new "large-format" retail store in the Rideau Centre, and will close the current Chapters store on Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa.
Indigo Books and Music Inc. has announced it is moving forward with plans to build its "newest large-format Indigo" store in the mall.
The new store will feature all the books Indigo is known for, but feature more lifestyle products.
"We are thrilled to offer our Ottawa customers an exceptional new destination store, which will include the curated assortment of books our customers trust us for, but also more lifestyle products and inspiring displays," Indigo President Peter Ruis said. "This store will debut our most innovative design concept, and allow our ‘Life, on Purpose’ proposition to truly come alive."
The Chapters store on Rideau Street has served customers since 1996.
"The new store will better serve the needs of the Ottawa market," Indigo said in a statement.
Indigo stores feature books, lifestyle, wellness, paper, kids and baby products.
The new Indigo-banner store in the Rideau Centre is scheduled to open by the fall.
