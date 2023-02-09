Indigo payment systems, online store down after 'cybersecurity incident'
Indigo's payment systems and online store are down after a "cybersecurity incident," the company announced on Wednesday evening.
The bookstore chain, which also owns Chapters and Coles, said in a statement posted to its website and social media accounts it is working with "third-party experts to investigate and resolve the situation."
A spokesperson for Indigo said the company is also working with the third-party experts to figure out if customer data was breached while committing to release more information as it becomes available.
As of Wednesday evening, Indigo's online store remains unavailable and redirects to the company's statement. The company is also not accepting debit, credit or gift card payments in store and only taking cash. Returns are also not being processed and Indigo said customers with outstanding orders may experience delays.
"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may create for our valuable customers," the company said.
An update from us: pic.twitter.com/nLasrOGUA8— Indigo (@chaptersindigo) February 9, 2023
