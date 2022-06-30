Individual charged with breaching conditions

On June 30 at approximately 1:15 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police were conducting general patrol duties on Hutchison Avenue in Elliot Lake when they observed a known person walking along the sidewalk who was breaching prior release conditions.

Police were familiar with the person and knew a curfew condition was in place. They subsequently arrested the suspect and discovered the individual had numerous break-in tools in their possession.

The 64-year-old suspect from Elliot Lake was charged with two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking. The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice bail court in Blind River on June 30.