Individual from Morocco charged after bomb threats made against Ontario schools

An individual from Morocco has been charged in connection with multiple bomb threats that occurred across Ontario in early November.

Police said the threats were made against both religious and non-religious schools in northern and eastern areas of the province on Nov. 1.

They also said that some “public facilities” also received threats.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, (OPP), an individual made demands for money in exchange for details about alleged explosives at these locations.

No bombs or incendiary devices were found by police, although they confirmed that many buildings were either evacuated or closed for the day as a precaution.

Later that month, OPP said that a suspect was taken into custody in Morocco and they had “strong reason” to believe this person was responsible for the bomb threats.

On Dec. 27, police said a suspect—identified as El Hachm El Moussi, a 45-year-old from Casablanca—was charged in connection with the investigation.

They are facing two counts each of uttering threats, mischief, and extortion.

“The OPP is consulting with the Federal Department of Justice to determine how the accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice,” officials said in a news release.

The charges have not been proven in court.