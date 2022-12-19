Individual taken into custody following 'increased police presence' in Southwold Township

One individual has been taken into custody following an increased police presence in Southwold Township on Monday.

OPP confirm to CTV News London that an initial call for a disturbance on Fingal Line was received on Sunday at 7:56 p.m.

Few details are known at this time, but according to a press release from Elgin County OPP, one individual was taken into custody at approximately 2:38 p.m. on Monday in relation to the investigation.

Police have not yet announced what the investigation was in relation to.

Fingal Line was closed between Union Road and Oneida Road for the investigation, has since reopened.

Police add more information relating to the investigation will be released when available.

“The Elgin County OPP would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation and support during this incident,” the release reads.

— With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell