Driver charged with impaired after vehicle plunges into Lake Simcoe

Two people escaped from a vehicle submerged in Lake Simcoe in Orillia over the weekend.

According to the fire chief, crews got a call about a vehicle that had driven off the end of Forest Avenue South Saturday into the lake.

Firefighters arrived to find the car about 40 feet from shore and two individuals in the water.

The chief said the two people were close enough to shore that a water rescue wasn't necessary.

When police arrived, the pair were back onshore being assessed by paramedics.

In a release on Monday, provincial police stated the driver was arrested for being impaired.

The 24-year-old Georgetown resident was charged with impaired operation, dangerous operation, failure to comply with demand, causing a disturbance, and operation while prohibited.