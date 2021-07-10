Indonesia short on oxygen, seeks help as virus cases soar Indonesia is running out of oxygen as it endures a devastating wave of coronavirus cases and the government is seeking emergency supplies from other countries, including Singapore and China. Clean electricity Red Deer College project wins provincial award Students from Red Deer College were the winners of the Capstone Project of the Year award. Wildfire near Okanagan Falls prompts evacuation order for dozens of properties The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation order for dozens of addresses in Electoral Area D, near Okanagan Falls, as a result of a wildfire burning in the area. Police arrest 24-year-old man in connection with three separate sexual assaults in North York Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with three separate sexual assaults in the Jane and Sheppard area last week.