Indoor activities resume at Ottawa businesses as Ontario enters Step 3

It’s been months since Kimberley Morris picked up a cue stick.

A little rusty but that didn’t matter. She was out, ready to let loose as restrictions ease once again in Ottawa and across Ontario.

"We’re getting a hotel and we’re going out to play pool and bowling," said Morris, one of the many patrons at Orleans Bowling Centre Friday night, the business allowed to reopen for indoor dining and activities, with some restrictions still in place.

"Just the noise, I love it," said Rick Henry. "The bowling, the darts, the pool that’s what we do best."

The co-owner of Orleans Bowling Centre ecstatic to hear the pins drop, the chatter and the laughter inside an establishment that’s been closed for months.

"We’re always the first to close and the last to be open," said Henry. "So much fun for us to know that they didn’t forget about us, they want to come out and they just want to have fun.”

For Morris, she’s just thankful to be out, able to have a date night again with her husband.

"I don’t know if there’s going to be a normal but it's okay," she said.

The night only complete after belting out her go-to tune, unchained melody, on the microphone as karaoke also made a return to Orleans Bowling Centre.

Under Step 3 in Ontario's economic reopening plan, indoor dining rooms and indoor activities can reopen with capacity and some other restrictions. Karaoke is permitted indoors.