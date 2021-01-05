Chatham-Kent Public Health is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases after suspected indoor gathering over the holidays.

There are 30 new cases of the virus, bringing the number of active cases to 125 on Monday.

From Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, the rate of new infections reported in Chatham-Kent more than doubled from the previous week - from about 50 to over 100 cases per 100,000.

“The majority of active cases are household or close contacts of previously reported cases, and several are outbreak-related; nevertheless there is a growing number without a known exposure (no epi-link to a case, an outbreak or travel),” said a news release from CK Public Health.

The main source of local cases appears to be close contact during indoor gatherings over the holidays, often with people from high prevalence jurisdictions, according to the statement.

So far CK Public Health officials said they are able to trace and isolate the contacts of all positive cases and they are working with the province to get vaccine here as soon as possible.

"I want to remind everyone to respect the lockdown conditions, stay home as much as possible and do not host or attend indoor gatherings,” said medical officer of health for Chatham-Kent Dr. David Colby.

Public health officials say the rapid rise in positive cases in Chatham-Kent over the past two weeks is concerning, but is not limited to CK. Case numbers are rising across Ontario as was predicted by provincial modelling.

The people testing positive now were likely exposed up to two weeks ago. With increased contacts over the holiday period, Chatham-Kent health officials expect to see increased case numbers for some time.