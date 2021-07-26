Indoor sports and recreation facilities reopen in Kitchener

The City of Kitchener has started to reopen some of its indoor sports and recreation facilities.

In a news release Monday, officials said the move into Step 3 earlier this month means residents can use the facilities again.

Breithaupt Centre, Forest Heights and Lyle Hallman pools will all reopen Monday, and people need to pre-register before coming to swim. The locations are offering lane swimming, Aquafitness, family swims, some group and private lessons, and leadership courses.

The Cameron Heights Pool is still closed.

Activa Sportsplex is also open again for pre-registered walking tracks and sports group ice rentals.

Community centres are open for summer camps, youth programs, seniors day programs and emergency social services.

Breithaupt indoor gym will offer leisure programs starting Aug. 3.

Outdoor fields, baseball diamonds and courts are also open.

Any visitors should follow all signage on capacity limits and safety protocols.

Face coverings are mandatory in indoor settings and for spectators at outdoor events, with some exceptions.

Outdoor pools are open with limited capacity.