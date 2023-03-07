Indoor tennis, anyone? New courts being built in Edmonton

Six year-round tennis courts are coming to the Alberta capital, with dignitaries holding a ceremonial sod-turning Tuesday morning.

The courts will be indoors at the Saville Tennis Club as part of Tennis Canada's Year-Round Community Program.

The University of Alberta is one of four locations across Canada to receive money in 2023 for a year-round facility as part of a partnership with Rogers Communications.

Over the next seven years, Tennis Canada plans to add 160 covered courts to improve accessibility to the game.

"Canada's inventory of courts around the country were about 7,500 courts and only about 750 of those, or 10 per cent, were actually covered for year round play," explained Anita Comella from Tennis Canada.

"With this new facility we'll be able to expand our programming [and] provide more players and coaches more opportunities to develop to their potential," said Russ Sluchinski with the U of A.

The air-supported dome facility is already being built and is expected to be completed by fall.