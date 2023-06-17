Induction weekend in St. Marys, Ont. includes street named after Fergie Jenkins

It's another honor for Canada's greatest baseball player.

The street leading to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame (CBHOF) is now named after Ferguson “Fergie” Jenkins.

The honour for Jenkins is the second in a week, after he got a sculpture in Chatham, Ont. on June 10, 2023.

"This is quite an honor to have a street named after you especially here at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame,” said Jenkins, who was inducted into the CBHOF in 1987. “I enjoy coming back every year and having that honour, that if you play and you've got good teammates, success comes your way.”

Jenkins was honored on induction day at the CBHOF on the morning of the ceremony. This year's class has six hall of famers including Toronto Blue Jays legends John Olerud and Jesse Barfield.

"That's a thrill for me,” said Barfield, who joins former outfield teammates Lloyd Moseby and George Bell in the CBHOF.

“After a long time you were just starting to wonder if you're going to get a get a chance to get in and they finally did it,” he added. “So I’m happy about that. It was a great team that we all played with and a part of and the three outfielders did their parts and I'm glad they got it right.”

British Columbia native Rich Harden was making his first trip to the CBHOF and CTV News London was there when he saw his plaque on the wall for the first time.

"It is surreal,” said Harden, who had a 3.76 ERA over nine major league seasons with the A’s, Cubs and Rangers. “Being in here and seeing all the plaques on the wall and all the names that of the players and people that are in the hall of fame here. I mean, it's yeah, it's a really pretty amazing feeling.”

He never imagined he’d be inducted to the CBHOF while he was playing, and is honoured to join a class of legends.