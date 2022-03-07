iHeartRadio

Indulge in sweet treats with a Simcoe County maple syrup tour

Several maple syrup producers in Simcoe County are taking part in an educational campaign catering to those who have a sweet tooth.

The 'Tap into Maple' campaign, which runs until April 3, provides a means for visitors to learn more about how maple syrup is made.

Organized by Orillia Lake and Country Tourism, maple syrup enthusiasts can take a self-guided tour to experience the maple syrup process, from harvesting and boiling to enjoying.

Here are the local providers participating in the campaign:

  • McCutcheon's Maple Syrup in Oro-Medonte
  • Shaw's Maple Syrup in Oro-Medonte
  • The Farmgate just outside of Brechin
  • Backwood Maple Syrup in Coldwater
  • Elsie's Creek Farm in Coldwater
  • Hutchinson Maple Syrup in Barrie
  • Maple Grove Syrup in Severn Township

The experience and the offering vary depending on the producer. More information about the 'Tap into Maple' campaign can be found here.

