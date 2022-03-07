Indulge in sweet treats with a Simcoe County maple syrup tour
Amanda Hicks
Several maple syrup producers in Simcoe County are taking part in an educational campaign catering to those who have a sweet tooth.
The 'Tap into Maple' campaign, which runs until April 3, provides a means for visitors to learn more about how maple syrup is made.
Organized by Orillia Lake and Country Tourism, maple syrup enthusiasts can take a self-guided tour to experience the maple syrup process, from harvesting and boiling to enjoying.
Here are the local providers participating in the campaign:
- McCutcheon's Maple Syrup in Oro-Medonte
- Shaw's Maple Syrup in Oro-Medonte
- The Farmgate just outside of Brechin
- Backwood Maple Syrup in Coldwater
- Elsie's Creek Farm in Coldwater
- Hutchinson Maple Syrup in Barrie
- Maple Grove Syrup in Severn Township
The experience and the offering vary depending on the producer. More information about the 'Tap into Maple' campaign can be found here.
