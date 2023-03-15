Industrial accident in Aylmer, Ont. claims life of 18 year old

An 18-year-old has died following a workplace accident at Elgin Feeds in Aylmer on Wednesday morning, police said.

In a release from the Aylmer Police Service, at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday police responded to an industrial accident that occurred at Elgin Feeds off John Street North in Aylmer.

Police said an 18 year-old male employee was working in the area of the grain elevator feed when he lost his footing and fell into the shaft below.

The employee sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident, and was transported to the St. Thomas Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Federal Ministry of Labour was notified and will be attending the scene to conduct an investigation.