Industrial accident in Mississauga leaves man with serious injuries, Ministry of Labour contacted
A man has sustained serious injuries following an industrial accident in Mississauga Friday night.
It happened near Ridgeway Drive and The Collegeway at 7 p.m. when a man fell off a loading dock in the area, according to police.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said the man in his 50s was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
The Ministry of Labour has been contacted regarding the incident, police said.
INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT
- Ridgeway Dr/ The Collegeway #Mississauga
- Adult male fell off a loading dock
- Emergency services on scene
- u/k injuries at this time
- Male being transported to trauma
- Ministry of Labor contacted
- C/R 7:00 pm
- P21-0203099