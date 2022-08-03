Industrial building fire on Symington Road, cause of fire needs further investigation
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
Firefighters from the RM of Springfield responded to a fire on the outskirts of Winnipeg Wednesday afternoon.
Acting Fire Chief Brian Seaton said in an email to CTV News that crews were called to a structure fire located at 57096 Symington Road at 3:46 p.m.
Seaton said when firefighters arrived, there was a fully involved fire in an industrial building.
Images from the scene show black smoke rising in the air from the structure.
Seaton said all three stations from Springfield – Transcona, Oakbank and Anola – attended the fire, and as of Wednesday evening, crews are still on scene.
He said further investigation is needed to determine the cause of the fire.
