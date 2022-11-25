Industrial Drive intersection open following serious single vehicle collision north of Regina: RCMP

The Industrial Drive intersection at Highway 6 north of Regina is now re-opened.

The intersection was closed Friday morning due to serious single motor vehicle collision, RCMP said in a news release.

West and eastbound traffic was restricted and drivers were being re-routed while police were on scene.

North and southbound traffic on Highway 6 was not impeded, RCMP aid.

The investigation continues and RCMP will provide an update when available.

More details to come...