Four fire stations responded to an industrial fire in Cambridge on Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post, crews had the fire on Struck Court under control by about 11:20 a.m.

Officials noted that there were no reported civilian injuries.

At the time of the post, investigators were on their way to find out the cause, origin and circumstances of the fire.

Police officers were also on scene to help block the roads while crews battled the flames. It's not yet known how long the roads will be closed.

This is a developing story. More to come…

