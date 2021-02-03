Three people have been taken to the hospital as a result of a spill at Precision Hydraulics in southeast Calgary, police confirm.

At approximately 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Calgary police said they received a call saying two people were passed out and one person had complained of not feeling well.

All three people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

CPS are unable to confirm what the spill is at this time.

The Calgary Fire Department is now investigating.

More to come as this is a developing story…