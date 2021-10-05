Inert grenades responsible for Ambassador Bridge partial shut down, no charges laid

Windsor police say no criminal charges have been laid following an investigation into “possible explosives” that led to the closure of the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing between Canada and the U.S. on Monday.

The investigation has been concluded after receiving a report from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that multiple potentially explosive devices were found inside a vehicle.

Around 9 a.m. patrol officers, along with the Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) were dispatched to the 2600 block of Wyandotte Street West for a report that two grenades were inside a vehicle.

Police say the grenades were found when CBSA officers inspected a vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge International Border Crossing. It was reported the grenades were submerged in “an unknown white powdery substance.”

Officers say the immediate area of concern had been evacuated before police arrived and the driver of the vehicle was already in CBSA custody.

Once police arrived, several roads in the area were closed off to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Officers ensured everyone was at a safe distance from any potential threat and the EDU attended the scene.

Police say investigation found no other person was believed to be involved in the incident. It was determined no direct threats were made specific to anyone or place in connection with the grenades.

EDU utilized a robot for the initial investigation stage and obtained samples of the powder for testing. Police say it was determined the powder was not hazardous and did not contain energetic properties.

Another member of EDU attended the vehicle and safely secured the grenades which were found to be inert. A thorough search of the vehicle was conducted until offers were satisfied that no other threats were present.

The scene was reduced around 4 p.m. and traffic resumed in the area. The scene was completel cleared and regular bridge operations resumed around 6 p.m.

Police say at the conclusion of the investigation, no criminal charges were laid by Windsor Police Services.

“Investigation revealed that there was no intent to cause harm or use the grenades for any nefarious purpose. The grenades were inert, as such, not subject to any criminal charges being laid,” a WPS news release said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as an adult man from the United States, but as no criminal charges were laid he will not be named.

After CBSA examination, the man was returned to the U.S.where he was turned over to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection without incident.

Windsor police are thanking the public for their patience as all necessary precautions were taken for the safety of the community and everyone involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com