'Inexcusable act': Sarnia police investigating after red dress display torn down at city hall
Police in Sarnia are investigating after a display meant to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls was vandalized earlier in the month.
According to a release from the Sarnia Police Service, as part of the “Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women March” a number of red dresses were put on display at Sarnia City Hall to signify and honour the lives of women and girls who were lost.
Prior to the planned march however, police said an unidentified single male attended the area and stripped the dresses down from trees before stealing them at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Feb. 14.
“As a result of this inexcusable act, the Sarnia Police Service was contacted to investigate the matter,” police said in the release.
Additional footage of the suspect and the incident itself can be found on YouTube.
Police are now asking the public for help in identifying the suspect allegedly responsible for the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. S. Peters, at 519-344-8861, extension 6197, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
