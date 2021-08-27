Infant found dead on Alberta First Nation, RCMP investigating as homicide

The Alberta RCMP have launched an investigation after the body of a six-month-old was found inside a home on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, west of Calgary, on Wednesday evening.

Officials say police were called to the home at about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 in response to a welfare check.

Officers attended and soon located the infant, who was deceased.

An autopsy was conducted on Aug. 26 and investigators have determined the manner of death as being a homicide.

The RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

There are no further details at this time.

The Stoney Nakoda First Nation is located approximately an hour west of Calgary.