Infant injured in Manitoulin crash airlifted to Ottawa hospital

An infant injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Wikwemikong was taken by Ornge air ambulance to Ottawa for treatment.

Wikwemikong Tribal Police said Monday that two other people – a man, 24, and a woman, 26 – were taken to hospital in Little Current.

The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. on Kaboni Road in the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

“Information received was that four passengers sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision,” police said.

“The Wikwemikong Tribal Police and OPP technical traffic collision investigation unit are investigating the collision.”

Police are asking anyone with dash cam or video surveillance of the collision to contact them at 705-859-3141.

“The Wikwemikong Tribal Police would like to remind motorists to drive according to the road conditions,” the release said.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS or online.