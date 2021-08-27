Infant primary immunization rates on the decline during pandemic: Manitoba Health

Immunization rates in Manitoba infants are down since the beginning of the pandemic, potentially owing to an increase in virtual appointments, according to provincial health data.

A baby is typically scheduled for multiple routine vaccinations and check-ups in their first year of life, including rotavirus at two, four and six months, pertussis at two, four, six and eighteen months and a first dose of MMRV at one year, which combats measles, mumps, rubella and varicella.

A full routine immunization schedule can be found here.

Manitoba Health said when comparing babies born pre-pandemic, between March 2019 and March 2020, and post-pandemic, between April 2020 and January 2021, both Rotavirus and Pertussis had lower coverage rates for second and third doses, while MMRV first doses also saw a decline.

Specifically, second doses of pertussis were down 20 per cent and third doses were down 30 per cent.

Second doses of rotavirus were down 15 per cent, while third doses were down 23 per cent.

Additionally, first doses of MMRV were 16 per cent lower during COVID-19 than the pre-pandemic cohort.

Manitoba Health said within Winnipeg, virtual appointments increased which could have had an impact on immunizations.

Outside of Winnipeg, child and infant immunization is delivered by public health, and the impact of the pandemic may have limited immunization delivery.

The province recently implemented a vaccine catch-up program parents can enroll their children in. People can book appointments for provincial vaccine sites online or by contacting the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222.