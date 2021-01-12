Those infected with COVID-19 can wait up to three months to get their vaccination, according to B.C.’s Health Ministry.

In response to questions from CTV News about how long an infected person at a long-term care home would need to wait to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the ministry responded with a statement referring to recommendations from a federal task force.

"Within the context of limited supply, the National Advisory Council on Immunization says vaccination with a COVID-19 vaccine may be delayed for three months following a PCR-confirmed infection, as reinfections reported to date have been rare within the first three months following infection," a spokesperson said in an email.

That doesn’t mean every person who is infected now would need to wait three months, as the statement goes on to note provinces can choose to immunize people quicker than that timeline.

The statement also notes that in long-term care homes, "residents and staff who have had COVID-19 at any time previously are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination once they have recovered."

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, most people will need to isolate for a minimum of 10 days after the start of symptoms, and public health will advise when someone is considered recovered and able to go out in public.

CTV News also tried to obtain information on which care homes have started their immunization program, but the ministry statement didn’t answer that question.