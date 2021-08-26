Infection rates climb with 30 new COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, nearly double the number of infections reported 24 hours ago.

Of those who tested positive for the virus in the past day, the health unit says 23 were unvaccinated, three were partially vaccinated, and four were fully immunized.

The new cases listed are in New Tecumseth (9), Barrie (6), Innisfil (5), Bradford (4), Essa (2), and single cases in Penetanguishene, Collingwood, Springwater, and Huntsville.

There are currently 173 active COVID-19 cases in the region, including nine hospitalizations.

Earlier this week, the region's chief medical officer of health said nearly all cases were variants of concern, which are considered more highly transmissible.

According to public health, 81 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine, including 76 per cent of students 12 to 17.

Despite rising case counts, a local pediatrician supports students returning to school, saying it's important for their mental health.

"Kids need school. They need to be around other kids. They need to be around their teachers," said Dr. Rob Meeder, The Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care.

Meeder added that residents who are unvaccinated because of vaccine hesitancy should roll up their sleeves, blaming misinformation for their uncertainty.

"At this point, ideology and, unfortunately, misinformation is preventing some people from getting the vaccine," he noted. " I would tell anyone who is eligible to get the vaccine."

SIMCOE MUSKOKA WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS

Here is a list of pop-up, walk-in clinics that are offering the vaccine to eligible residents with no appointment necessary.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is approved to get the shot.

Thurs., Aug. 26

Rotary Champlain Wendat Park (near the splash pad)

Corner of Scott and Water Streets, Penetanguishene

10:00 am - 3:00 pm



Weber Manufacturing

16566 Highway 12, Midland

2:00pm - 7:00pm



Loretto Fire Hall

2821 Regional Road (Hwy) 50, Loretto

3pm - 7pm



Fri., Aug. 27

Tanger Outlets Cookstown (Old Children's Place store location)

3311 County Road 89, Cookstown

10:30am - 5pm



Sat., Aug. 28

Open Air Dunlop (Dunlop St., Barrie)

10:00am - 4:00pm



Oro-Medonte Community Arena

71 Line 4 N., Oro-Medonte

10:00 am - 5:00 pm



Home Hardware Building Centre (parking lot)

104 High St., Collingwood

12:00 pm - 3:00 pm



Perkinsfield Pavilion

43 County Rd. 6 South, Perkinsfield

10:00 am - 3:00 pm



Sun., Aug. 29

Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00am - 5:00pm