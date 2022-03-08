Infectious disease specialist cautions travellers to be vigilant over March Break

March break is around the corner, and with restrictions easing in Ontario and in parts of the world, Dr. Susy Hota, an infectious disease specialist, urges caution.

The Infection Prevention and Control Medical Director at University Health Network says it's important to research the current COVID -19 situation when travelling and follow public health protocols to help avoid infection.

"Understanding where you're going, what the epidemiology is there, what the public health measures are, so you can respect them and follow them carefully," she advises.

Dr. Hota notes that it remains important to wear a mask, especially in areas where there may be close contact with others.

She says the data showing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing is reassuring, but it may not be entirely accurate as many cases go undocumented.

"But we can look at wastewater surveillance data and look at per cent positivity of cases for people getting tested, and they seem to be fairly stable over the last three or four weeks. That is great news."

Dr. Hota mentions that there could be an uptick in COVID-19 cases with larger venues now reopened, but those stats won't be available for some weeks.

The expert says the pandemic isn't over, and new variants are emerging with it.

Dr. Hota says she's keeping an eye on the Omicron variant BA.2 and explains that it is increasing in Ontario and will likely become the dominant variant.

"What that is going to translate into is very unclear. There may be some protection you may have from being exposed to the BA.1 variant, so it may not result in an extensive increase like we saw back in December and January," says Dr. Hota.

The doctor says she can't be sure if the variant will lead to more hospitalizations, and because of that, she urges everyone to use extra precautions over the next few weeks.