Infighting continues between West Nipissing council members

There’s ongoing dysfunction at West Nipissing council.

Three councillors and Mayor Joanne Savage have hired a lawyer to send a letter to municipal staff and four other councillors, calling on them to put an end what they call "intimidation" and allegations of defamation.

"We did not threaten to sue them," said Coun. Lise Senecal. "It simply said in that letter that we are not taking intimidation anymore."

At Tuesday night's meeting, the four councillors, including Dan Roveda, asked to meet with the municipality's lawyer in a closed meeting. That was voted down.

“They are essentially taking the taxpayers as hostage here by saying that we're going to block your ability to get legal counsel," said Roveda.

He and the other three councillors left in protest – which meant there weren't enough councillors to finish the meeting.

"This is childish. If they want a lawyer, do the same thing as we did. Get a lawyer but don't do it on the taxpayer's dime," said Senecal.

In response, Roveda said that since the allegations involve their job as councillors, they should be able to consult the municipality's lawyer behind closed doors.

"They are things that happening through our duties as councillors. Why would we go out and get legal counsel when we have legal counsel through the municipality?" said Roveda.

"Remember that letter was also sent to the corporation."

The tumult came after CAO Jay Barbeau pulled municipal staff from council meetings after what he described as a 'toxic environment." Barbeau had to be sworn in as a temporary clerk to oversee the meeting.

Savage is calling for calm and unity between all eight councillors and city staff.

"Hopefully we can resume with business and fulfill our obligation and duties," she wrote in a text message. "One can only hope actions and decisions will be focused on taxpayers and the corporation."

Since the current council's term began in 2018, there’s been tension. Former councillor Jeremy Seguin resigned in July 2020, leaving a vacant council seat that has not been filled.

A dispute over a review of Barbeau's performance let to no meetings being held for so long, there was talk of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing getting involved.

Meanwhile, Barbeau told CTV News he is seeking both legal and HR guidance and said "all options are on the table" to try and resolve the infighting between councillors.

He also said, if needed, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing could get involved yet again.