Infill building boom raises traffic concerns in west London

A trio of residential intensification projects on a section of Commissioners Road west of Wonderland Road will exacerbate existing traffic woes according to some neighbours.

On Monday, the Planning and Environment Committee unanimously recommended rezoning 634 Commissioners Rd. W. to permit 10 townhouses in addition to the existing Victorian home on the property.

“I am supportive of this development,” said Coun. Anna Hopkins. “There is a lot of development going on.”

It’s the third residential intensification project on the two-block stretch of Commissioners Road (between Wonderland and Nottinghill) to be considered by the committee since 2021.

A 26-unit townhouse development at 584 Commissioners Rd. W. was in front of the committee in late 2021.

Last month, city council referred a proposal to build a six-storey 96 unit apartment building at 608 Commissioners Rd. back to staff for more refinement.

Some neighbours worry that too much density will worsen the area’s traffic woes.

Kelly Burke writing in her submission to the committee, “The proposal will result in too much density, a significant loss in green space, increase in traffic on Rosecliffe and Commissioners Road which is already very busy.”

Commissioners Road narrows to two lanes west of Wonderland.

City staff told the planning committee that road construction to widen the stretch to four lanes is scheduled for 2033.

“Yes, there is going to be impact on traffic and other things within neighbourhoods as higher density builds come as infill projects,” explained Coun. Steve Lehman who chairs the committee. “I think it’s very important to us as council to listen to neighbours concerns.”

Hopkins told colleagues, “Intensity is going to happen along Commissioners Road, it is an arterial road. It is hopefully one day creating more [space for] transit.”

The committee’s recommendation to permit 10 new townhouse units at 634 Commissioners Road west will be considered by city council on Jan. 24.