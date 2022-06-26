Inflation adds pressure to win

Amateur organizations are doing to shield players from the effects of inflation. "Everyone is working hard to make it work," said Mark Rouse, general manager of the Owen Sound North Stars who were in Windsor for game one of their best-of-three first round playoff series.

The reality of today’s economy is being felt on different levels. The cost of travel in this series could cost upwards of 20-thousand if it goes the distance.

"Hopefully we only have to make that trip once," said Clippers head coach Jerry Kavanaugh, whose team was in Owen Sound Sunday afternoon for game two.

The North Stars spent just under 25-hundred to rent this school bus to get to game one at Forest Glade Arena Saturday night.

"It was hot. Windows down all the way on the 401. Quick little stop on the way down," said Rouse.

With games alternating between cities during the short series no overnight stay was required. Back-to-back would have put more strain on budgets.

"With us where we're located in the province we've done two overnight trips this year so hotels and buses it's a six-thousand dollar bill on a weekend," said Windsor’s general manager Mike Soulliere.

Costs add up. So do unexpected costs. Out of town referees were needed for game one which cost both teams triple the regular rate.

"Tremendous strain on our bank accounts from a team perspective. Fundraising, I actually had to dispatch a group today to do a fundraiser. A group of parents to make it all work," said Rouse.

The Clippers operate their nine-week season on a 100-thousand dollar budget. The players don't pay to play but are required to volunteer when they fundraise at a local bingo parlour.

"We've been lucky," said Clippers goaltender Chase Cosgrove. "Sometimes it goes a little unnoticed how privileged we are compared to other teams. We get a nice bus. We get Gatorade during our games."

Because they receive a lot of support from the community players are also fed.

"Before the pandemic hit most of the sponsors were on board,” said Soulliere. "None of them asked for their money back so we were ahead of the game as far as getting sponsors heading into this year."

Windsor finished third overall in the league. Any trip after this round will be no less than a three-hour ride.

"Sponsorships are big for us. Obviously the gate is big. A lot of hard work by the board keeping this thing afloat," said Kavanaugh.