Inflation affects international students in Timmins

In Timmins, students -- including international students -- are struggling with inflation and rising costs for groceries and other staples.

The hours they are allowed to work at part time jobs while here on student visas are limited, leaving them with few options to cope with rising prices.

Students at Northern College said this week there's a misconception that they come from rich families.

"If the inflation goes on increasing, to a hike, probably we need to work more and study less," said student Mohammed Mustafa

"That's not going to be the proper thing that we have come here to do."

However, international students can only work a maximum of 20 hours per week. As costs climb, students say that's becoming increasingly less manageable.

"I am not getting complete hours of job," said Smit Chaudry.

"I have to pay my rent, my groceries and I also have to manage how to pay my college."

Many students said they are even having trouble getting a part-time job in town and are having to dip into money allotted for tuition.

"If I will not have a job, then it will be a great issue for me. Let's see what happens," said Anmolpreet Kaur.

The students said they shouldn't have to be in a position of sacrificing their tuition money or asking their families for more funds -- especially when they pay tuition fees several times higher than domestic students.

"I'm only able to get groceries, not more than that," said Chaudry.

"If the prices will increase more than right now, then it will be definitely hard."

"The government should consider that we are students, as well," Mustafa added.

Northern College said it is offering students financial assistance, as well as access to the student-run food bank.