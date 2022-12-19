Inflation challenges impact Regina shoppers, charities during the holiday season

The week leading up to Christmas can be the most wonderful time of year for some people. But for others, the cost of inflation—and keeping up with holiday traditions—is causing financial stress.

Tasha Worfolk said she didn’t change her holiday spending habits this year, but she did budget accordingly in the months leading up to Dec. 25.

She only has one son to buy gifts for, which she said makes Christmas financing a little easier.

However, she did notice a price jump on toys she typically buys for her son.

“My son has been obsessed with Hot Wheels for years and years and they are no longer a buck each,” she said.

“That’s something I always judge inflation on is how expensive is that Hot Wheels.”

According to a recent poll from the Angus Reid Institute, 56 per cent of Canadians report they will spend less this Christmas.

Around 59 per cent of those polled in Saskatchewan said they are in worse financial shape this year than they were last year.

Tony Playter, CEO of the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce, said the rise of inflation is impacting holiday shopping and food purchases.

“Inflation is hitting everybody differently, especially with the cost of fuel and food,” Playter said.

As some consumers choose to spend less this time of year in an effort to save, Playter said it will undoubtedly impact local businesses.

“We ask that everybody does shop local so that the impact is minimal to local business, but when people are spending less, it is going to affect the bottom line of our local businesses,” he said.

Based on reports, Playter said the chamber is hopeful that inflation will decrease in the new year and consumers will be able to return to normal spending habits.

Besides consumers and businesses, charities are also feeling the impacts of these financially tough times.

Nearly two in five people reported that they are scaling back on charitable donations this year, according to the Angus Reid poll.

The Salvation Army said it is seeing the decline first hand.

“We’ve seen not only a little bit of a downturn in our donations, but we’ve seen a significant increase in people coming to us looking for assistance,” said The Salvation Army Maj. Al Hoeft.

“As a result, it’s kind of a double whammy. You’re raising less funds and serving more people.”

The Salvation Army is hoping to raise $240,000 in Regina during its annual kettle campaign. However, Hoeft said the organization is still shy of its goal.

“We’ve really seen a lot of other people in the community who are noticing that their neighbours are struggling … and they’ve really stepped up in donations to help,” he said.

“We’re confident in the community. They’ve been incredibly supportive over the years and we’re confident we’ll make it.”