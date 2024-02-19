Influenza A outbreak declared at Stratford General, medicine unit closed to admissions

An Influenza A outbreak in the medicine unit at Stratford General Hospital has been declared by the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA).

The medicine unit is now closed to admissions until further notice, according to a news release from the HPHA.

An outbreak status refers to two or more confirmed Influenza A cases among patients that could have been acquired in the hospital. The healthcare alliance did not immediately say how many cases are part of this outbreak.

The HPHA said staff are working in collaboration with Huron Perth Public Health to manage the outbreak.

“Patients, family/caregivers and team members affected are in the process of being notified and testing of patients is taking place,” the news release read.

During the outbreak, patients may only have one family caregiver/visitor per day with no in-and-out privileges. Family/caregivers must wear personal protective equipment including mask, eye protection, gown and gloves.

Staff reminded the public that if you are sick, a visit to a loved one could end up doing more harm than good.

“Patients in the hospital are vulnerable and are at higher risk of developing more severe illness from the flu, COVID-19 or even a simple cold. If you, or anyone in your household, are feeling unwell, it’s important that you not visit people in the hospital until you are fully recovered,” Erica Jensen, Manager Quality, Patient Safety and Infection Control, said in the release.